Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 3,352 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Performance

Welltower stock opened at $85.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.04. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.66 and a 1-year high of $86.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.79 and a 200-day moving average of $79.71.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,060.87%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.58.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

