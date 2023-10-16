Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 493 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $210,467,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 462.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,345,000 after purchasing an additional 445,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 507.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,557,000 after purchasing an additional 398,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,163,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 14.2% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,854,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,812,000 after buying an additional 354,807 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $565.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $506.52.

Insider Transactions at Charter Communications

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total value of $879,808.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $449.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $432.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $382.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $302.21 and a one year high of $457.66. The firm has a market cap of $67.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.66 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 35.69% and a net margin of 8.48%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.27 EPS for the current year.

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Further Reading

