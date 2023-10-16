Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 8,243 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,613,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,529,000 after purchasing an additional 111,170 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,589,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,378,000 after acquiring an additional 413,421 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,839,000 after acquiring an additional 356,957 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,247,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,753,000 after purchasing an additional 103,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 20.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,979,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,466,000 after purchasing an additional 514,817 shares during the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRU stock opened at $93.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.78 and a 200-day moving average of $89.28.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 166.67%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.91.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

