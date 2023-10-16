Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,650,899,000 after acquiring an additional 224,091 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Dover by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,992,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,126,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,365 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 81,571.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,997,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,180,792,000 after buying an additional 7,987,448 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dover by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,314,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,119,000 after buying an additional 61,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,594,000 after buying an additional 51,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $657,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.46.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of DOV stock opened at $138.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.00 and a 200 day moving average of $143.50. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $117.79 and a 1 year high of $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Dover’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

