Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,064 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 52.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 33,936 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Devon Energy stock opened at $48.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.32. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $42.59 and a 52-week high of $78.82.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.68.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

