Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 996 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE EL opened at $137.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.07. The company has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.53, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.05. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.30 and a 1-year high of $283.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $162.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $243.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $216.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $243.00 to $224.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.22.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

