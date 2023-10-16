Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Trims Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Public Storage by 7.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 19.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSA stock opened at $272.12 on Monday. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $254.87 and a 52 week high of $316.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.97%.

PSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.80.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

