Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 223.3% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Randolph Co Inc lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 64.9% during the second quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 69,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,463,000 after purchasing an additional 27,293 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 41.5% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 11.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $512.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $497.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $484.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.30. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $379.61 and a 52-week high of $525.37.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CTAS

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.