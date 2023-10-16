Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Ventas by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VTR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ventas from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ventas from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wedbush began coverage on Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ventas in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.31.

NYSE:VTR opened at $43.43 on Monday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.89 and a 12 month high of $53.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 947.37%.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

