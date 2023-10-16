Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 786,725 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 55,975 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $51,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 854 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.6% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTSH has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $65.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.55. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $72.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 27.04%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

