Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,406,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 714,420 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.78% of Graphic Packaging worth $57,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,127,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,983,000 after purchasing an additional 566,205 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,709,000 after acquiring an additional 377,055 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,717,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,177,000 after acquiring an additional 749,687 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $216,432,000. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.6% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,300,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,063,000 after acquiring an additional 406,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $20.93 on Monday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $20.48 and a 12-month high of $27.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 17.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPK. StockNews.com began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. 888 reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.22.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

