Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $55.99 Million Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 479,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Discover Financial Services worth $55,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,577,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,386,000 after buying an additional 1,452,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,260 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,672,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,945,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,124,000 after purchasing an additional 413,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 168.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,570,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.50.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $89.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.19. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $84.43 and a one year high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 29.65%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.40%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

