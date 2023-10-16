Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $52.09 Million in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 641,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,090,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of GE HealthCare Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,133,000. GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,310,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,147,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,215,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $67.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.79. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $87.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

Insider Activity at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,206,887.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,613. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

See Also

