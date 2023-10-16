Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 29,234 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 902,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 29,234 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Micron Technology worth $56,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $899,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,311,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $447,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at $37,262,367.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $447,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,262,367.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 241,123 shares of company stock worth $16,680,740. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $69.21 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -8.61%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

