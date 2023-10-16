Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 30,273 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,651,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,273 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Procter & Gamble worth $250,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 325.8% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 51.3% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. William Blair started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.33.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $144.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $341.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $124.76 and a 1 year high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $1,985,152.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,486.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $1,985,152.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,486.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $204,842.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,580.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,760 shares of company stock worth $16,835,914 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

