Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 350,500 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,103,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.48% of Evergy worth $64,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 25.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Evergy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 28.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 322,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,058,000 after purchasing an additional 71,345 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Evergy by 1,332.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,563,000 after purchasing an additional 347,949 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.17.

Evergy Price Performance

EVRG opened at $49.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.95. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $65.39.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 74.47%.

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.