Virtu Financial LLC Buys 344 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 233.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in Boston Beer by 63.2% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Boston Beer by 33.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Boston Beer by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its position in Boston Beer by 6.0% during the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $349.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $367.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.62. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $296.27 and a fifty-two week high of $422.75.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.27. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $603.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAM. Citigroup raised their price target on Boston Beer from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Boston Beer from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Boston Beer from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Boston Beer from $311.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.00.

In other Boston Beer news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 12,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.76, for a total value of $4,667,065.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,050 shares in the company, valued at $29,682,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 12,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.76, for a total transaction of $4,667,065.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,050 shares in the company, valued at $29,682,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,972.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

