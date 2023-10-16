Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 23,694 iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $14.00 on Monday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $21.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average is $17.44. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

