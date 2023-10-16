Virtu Financial LLC Has $432,000 Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in UGI by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in UGI during the first quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in UGI by 189.8% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UGI during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in UGI by 75.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UGI opened at $21.38 on Monday. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $20.22 and a twelve month high of $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.52%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UGI shares. StockNews.com cut UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their target price on UGI from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UGI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered UGI from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UGI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

