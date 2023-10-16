Virtu Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 78.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,984 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 72 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 260.0% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 9,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 91 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,375.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total transaction of $1,857,644.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,503,825.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DECK opened at $492.43 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $326.10 and a fifty-two week high of $568.47. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $527.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $508.25.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The company had revenue of $675.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $613.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $535.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $715.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $564.00 to $618.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $577.64.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

