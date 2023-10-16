Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 115.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on VOYA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.88.

Insider Transactions at Voya Financial

In related news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $151,256.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $65.99 on Monday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $78.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.05.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.26. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.09 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 28.42%.

Voya Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.