W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GWW. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWW opened at $731.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $703.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $705.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $499.84 and a 12-month high of $811.60. The firm has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.20.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.40% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

