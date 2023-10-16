Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) versus Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Critical Review

Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Free Report) and Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer defensive companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wah Fu Education Group and Sunlands Technology Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wah Fu Education Group $10.69 million 0.89 $910,000.00 N/A N/A Sunlands Technology Group $2.25 billion 0.03 $93.37 million $7.21 0.70

Sunlands Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than Wah Fu Education Group.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Wah Fu Education Group has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunlands Technology Group has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.3% of Wah Fu Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Sunlands Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 72.0% of Wah Fu Education Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.7% of Sunlands Technology Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Wah Fu Education Group and Sunlands Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wah Fu Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Sunlands Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Wah Fu Education Group and Sunlands Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wah Fu Education Group N/A N/A N/A Sunlands Technology Group 31.26% -248.46% 31.22%

Summary

Sunlands Technology Group beats Wah Fu Education Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wah Fu Education Group

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments: Online Education Services, and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies. This segment provides self-study examination, continuing education, and non-diploma training platforms that allow students to enroll in courses for college credit; vocational education 1+X and higher vocational enrollment expansion teaching and educational administration platform; Huafu e-school system and paperless examination platform; and online training and examination preparation services directly to students. The Technological Development and Operation Services segment develops and maintains online education platforms and online courses for its clients, including universities and government agencies, as well as private clients, such as publishers; and provides consulting, maintenance, and updating services related to online education programs. In addition, the company produces online training course materials. Wah Fu Education Group Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Sunlands Technology Group

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services through online and mobile platforms in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of Master of Business Administration programs. The company's STE courses include Chinese language and literature, law, pre-school education, marketing, English, human resource management, business administration, business management, modern corporate governance, financial management, advertising, accounting, administrative management, computer information management, finance, chain operation management, and visual communication and design and production. It also provides professional certification preparation courses in various industries and professions, such as accounting, human resources, teaching, and finance. In addition, the company offers education services through online and mobile platforms to adult students, pursuing post-secondary, and professional educations. The company was formerly known as Sunlands Online Education Group and changed its name to Sunlands Technology Group in August 2018. Sunlands Technology Group was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

