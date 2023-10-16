Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,309 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,938 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBA. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 104.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18,879 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,932,000 after buying an additional 58,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $23.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.16. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $42.29. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

