WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 1,678 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,741 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 2.6% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $60,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 121.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.14.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,100 shares of company stock worth $7,923,039. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $237.67 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.07 and a twelve month high of $250.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $442.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.43.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

