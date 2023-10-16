Wayfair (NYSE:W) Lifted to “Hold” at Loop Capital

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Loop Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $60.00. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on W. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $88.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.66.

Shares of W stock opened at $47.31 on Monday. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $90.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.45. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 3.17.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $1.06. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wayfair will post -7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $49,634.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,806.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Wayfair news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $49,634.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,806.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,872,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,358 shares of company stock worth $4,138,054 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Wayfair by 1,961.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 214,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 203,803 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $521,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,703,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

