WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

WHF has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on WHF

Institutional Trading of WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WHF. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 342.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. 12.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHF opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.77 and its 200-day moving average is $12.61. The company has a market capitalization of $291.70 million, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.27.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.85 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Equities research analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WhiteHorse Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.79%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 242.62%.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.