Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $395,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE CVX opened at $164.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.16. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $149.74 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.33.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

