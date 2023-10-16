XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Holdings Lowered by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in XPO were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in XPO by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 190,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in XPO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in XPO by 665.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 264,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,436,000 after acquiring an additional 230,291 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in XPO by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,964,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,674,000 after acquiring an additional 23,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in XPO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $573,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO alerts:

XPO Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $73.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 101.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.17. XPO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $80.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 34.51% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of XPO from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on XPO from $61.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of XPO from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of XPO from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on XPO

XPO Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.