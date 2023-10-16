ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,664 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZI. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,358,275.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,016,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,549,000 after buying an additional 3,016,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,367 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 240.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,260,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,294,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,385,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $16.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.77. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.15.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 11,977 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $206,842.79. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 35,929 shares in the company, valued at $620,493.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

