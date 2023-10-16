Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 91,079.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,855,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845,616 shares during the period. WestBridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth $233,242,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth $168,365,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $59,634,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 948.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 373,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,579,000 after purchasing an additional 337,422 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $168.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $176.31. The firm has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.38 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Amit Sinha sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $1,219,478.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,012,000.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, Director Amit Sinha sold 7,360 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $1,219,478.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,012,000.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 12,500 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $1,800,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 272,565 shares in the company, valued at $39,257,536.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,718 shares of company stock valued at $19,814,486. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Zscaler from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Zscaler from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zscaler from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.68.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

