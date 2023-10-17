Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 517,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,707,082 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $5,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Amcor by 783.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,275,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,352,000 after buying an additional 17,093,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 10.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472,157 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 35.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,787,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,977,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871,028 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Amcor by 40.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amcor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,210,000. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Arun Nayar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,072 shares in the company, valued at $423,676.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amcor stock opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 69.01%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMCR. Bank of America cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet lowered Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

