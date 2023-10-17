ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,219 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the second quarter worth about $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 276.9% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 57.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 127.7% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $297.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.36 and a fifty-two week high of $351.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $303.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.51. The firm has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.53, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.05 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 24.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total value of $3,745,172.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,312,199.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total value of $3,745,172.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $65,312,199.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,737.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,870,005 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANSS. Barclays increased their target price on ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANSYS

ANSYS Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.