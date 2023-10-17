B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 18,357 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 198,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18,357 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 142.9% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,091 shares of company stock worth $13,530,462 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG opened at $140.49 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $142.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.94.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

