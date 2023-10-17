Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.75 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,506 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.3% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 852 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 6,151 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $460.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 111.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $449.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.17 and a 1 year high of $502.66.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $561.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total transaction of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

