BNC Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

BNC Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $136,569.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,197.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $136,569.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,197.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,315,668.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,908.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,760 shares of company stock worth $16,835,914. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $146.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $344.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.13. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $125.86 and a one year high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.73%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.