Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter worth $279,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 9.7% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 2.6% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter worth $818,000. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Boston Properties

In other news, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $66,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $66,031.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $66,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $66,031.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $4,362,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Boston Properties from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Argus cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.58.

Boston Properties Trading Up 2.4 %

Boston Properties stock opened at $56.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.14. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $79.42.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 92.67%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets- Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

