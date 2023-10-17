British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 38.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,225 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $3,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,145,000 after acquiring an additional 582,790 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,290,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 148.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

BTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $30.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $29.60 and a 52-week high of $42.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.34.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

