Brokers Set Expectations for Axonics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Axonics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 16th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky expects that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Axonics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Axonics’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Axonics from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Axonics from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Axonics from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Axonics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.10.

Axonics Trading Up 2.7 %

Axonics stock opened at $54.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.77. Axonics has a 12 month low of $47.59 and a 12 month high of $75.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.24 and a beta of 0.44.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $92.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.45 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. Axonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axonics

In other Axonics news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 14,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $920,699.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Axonics news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 14,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $920,699.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,565 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,782.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $93,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,201.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,944 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,192. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Axonics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXNX. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Axonics in the third quarter worth about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Axonics by 64.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Axonics by 172.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

