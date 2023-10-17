Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,487 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLDR. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,447.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $117.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.04. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.79 and a 12-month high of $156.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.20. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $162.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BLDR

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $882,283.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,055.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Builders FirstSource news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,973,314.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $882,283.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,055.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.