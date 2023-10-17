Calamos Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,214 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 0.9% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in Home Depot by 4.0% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $297.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The company has a market cap of $297.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.86 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $316.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.32.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.