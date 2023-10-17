Carson Advisory Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Carson Advisory Inc. cut its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.9% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 325.8% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.3% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $146.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $344.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.13. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $125.86 and a 12-month high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. William Blair began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.78.

Get Our Latest Report on Procter & Gamble

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $136,569.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,197.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $136,569.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,197.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,760 shares of company stock valued at $16,835,914. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.