CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for CF Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 16th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.97. The consensus estimate for CF Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CF Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $7.80 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.51 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays lowered CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CF Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on CF Industries from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on CF Industries from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.94.

Shares of CF stock opened at $84.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $112.44.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 27.36%.

In other news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $779,589.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,702.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 72,177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 119,173,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,273,046,000 after acquiring an additional 119,008,926 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CF Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CF Industries by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,079,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $948,108,000 after buying an additional 934,946 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CF Industries by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,472,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $657,577,000 after buying an additional 416,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,728,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,738,000 after buying an additional 66,498 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

