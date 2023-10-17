Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Trimmed by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,006 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.33.

Chevron Stock Up 0.8 %

CVX opened at $165.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.18. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $149.74 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $308.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

