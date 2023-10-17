Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Acquired by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,439 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.94.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $26.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.93. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.34.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

