Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.04 Per Share

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 1.0449 per share on Monday, December 11th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This is a positive change from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $0.49.

Close Brothers Group Stock Performance

CBGPY opened at $20.34 on Tuesday. Close Brothers Group has a twelve month low of $19.43 and a twelve month high of $27.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBGPY. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.05) to GBX 1,100 ($13.44) in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.05) to GBX 1,100 ($13.44) in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Close Brothers Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,050.00.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

