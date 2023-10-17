Congress Asset Management Co. MA Decreases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 392,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,777,000 after buying an additional 17,471 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 264,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,460,000 after buying an additional 18,210 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.4 %

GOOG opened at $140.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $142.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.94.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,530,462 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

