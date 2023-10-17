Core Alternative Capital Lowers Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Core Alternative Capital lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 31,791 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 2.3% of Core Alternative Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. UBS Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.61.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $109.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $120.70. The stock has a market cap of $439.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

