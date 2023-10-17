Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 60.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,122 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,091 shares of company stock worth $13,530,462. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.94.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $140.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $142.38. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

