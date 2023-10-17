Crewe Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,668 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 22,937 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.0% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,656 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 127,829 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $30,357,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 5,513.6% in the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 18,974 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 18,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Visa from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.14.

Visa Trading Up 1.0 %

V opened at $239.98 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.85 and a 52 week high of $250.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.55. The firm has a market cap of $446.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,100 shares of company stock worth $7,923,039. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

